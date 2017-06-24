Rally in the Valley

Loading Downloads
3Episodes
Category: Games & Hobbies:Other Games

Two young lads talk about wargames, board games, & RPGs. Often humorous.

June 24, 2017

RitV2: Of Mice and Mosins

00:0000:00

Operation Dauntless 2:00

*East Front Duo* Victory Roads & No Retreat: Russian Front 11:50

Mouseguard RPG: 32:10

"ASL Rule of the Week" 42:20

"Liquid Courage" 44:25

"RitV Ebay Quiz" 50:05

 

Special Thanks to:

Great Lake Drifters for intro music.

https://greatlakedrifters.bandcamp.com/

 

Meghan Raebel for our logo.

 

 

Share | Comments | Download(Loading)
June 21, 2017

RitV1: The End of the Beginning

00:0000:00

Comands & Colors Ancients - 1:55

Blue Cross White Ensign - 11:50

South Pacific & Plan Orange - 24:00

Festung Budapest - 36:10

RPGs (Call of Cthulhu & Dark Heresy) - 45:30

Codex - 54:00

"ASL Rule of the Week" - 1:06:40

"Liquid Courage" - 1:09:10

"RitV Ebay Quiz" - 1:14:35

Closings (EAA Museum) - 1:18:40

 

 

Special Thanks to:

Great Lake Drifters for intro music.

https://greatlakedrifters.bandcamp.com/

 

Meghan Raebel for our logo.

 

 

Share | Comments | Download(Loading)

Rally in the Valley

Loading Downloads
2Episodes
Other Games

Two young lads talk about wargames, board games, & RPGs. Often humorous.

Following

More...

Followers

More...

Get this podcast on your phone!

Copyright 2017 . All rights reserved.Podcast Powered By Podbean